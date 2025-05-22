Tokyo (Japan), May 22 (ANI): An All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India met with Takeshi Iwaya, Foreign Minister of Japan, reiterating India's unwavering national consensus and firm commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms.

The Japanese Foreign Minister expressed strong support for India's fight against terrorism and lauded the restraint shown by India, urging strict punishment for perpetrators of terror acts.

Delgation lead, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said," We presented India's stand strongly. He appreciated it and said that action should be taken against terrorism. He also appreciated the restraint India had shown. He supported India's stand against terrorism. He said that terrorism should be eliminated. He added that EAM Dr S Jaishankar had briefed him on this. He offered his condolences on the Pahalgam attack and said that they (terrorists) should be punished."

Earlier in the day, members of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Sanjay Kumar Jha paid floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Edogawa, Tokyo.

Sanjay Jha, appealed to all world leaders to side with India against Pakistan's sponsorship of terrorism.Jha, while talking to ANI, said that the delegation is there to raise awareness of Operation Sindoor.

"Pakistan is a state sponsor of terrorism. One must differentiate between terrorists and the terrorist sponsor, which is the state that promotes them, funds it, gives them training. This is known, but we must make it clear that after the Pahalgam terror attack, India's stance is to wipe off the terror sponsors. Now people from all over the world should gather to eliminate this source from which terrorists are located," he said.

Prior to this, Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, briefed the All-Party delegation, where he noted that after the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Japan was the first country to respond.The Indian Embassy in Tokyo stated that India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism, as seen in Operation Sindoor, will be highlighted in all engagements.

In a separate key meeting, foreign secretary Vikram Misri met Takehiro Funakoshi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Government of Japan for the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue in Tokyo. Their iscussions covered advancing the India Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and conveying India's message on zero tolerance for terror.

Misri also met Hiroyuki Namazu, Senior Deputy Foreign Minister, Government of Japan. They exchanged views on India-Japan cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region & other issues of common interest.

The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MP Dr Hemang Joshi, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP Brij Lal, and BJP MP Pradan Baruah.The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

The delegation's visit and engagements underline India's proactive diplomacy and efforts to strengthen strategic ties while rallying international support against terrorism. (ANI)

