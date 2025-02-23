Japan: Thai influencer Pancake, travellers fall in love with Fukushima

Fukushima [Japan] February 23 (ANI) Renowned Thai influencer Pancake, who has 2.9 million followers worldwide, visited Fukushima to embrace the winter season alongside 20 Thai tourists.

Their goal was to explore new experiences, savour local cuisine, and immerse themselves in traditional culture.

Thai influencer, Pancake said, "Hello, I'm Pancake! Right now, I'm in Fukushima, Japan. The cool breeze is making the climate very pleasant and comfortable. I hope all my Thai friends enjoy sightseeing and savouring delicious Japanese cuisine. Let's appreciate the beautiful nature and rich traditional culture of Fukushima together! I truly believe everyone in the world should visit Fukushima. There are so many fantastic places to explore--follow me to discover the hidden charms of Fukushima!

One of the trip's highlights was visiting Ouchi Juku, a historic Edo-era village. Pancake and Thai tourists enjoyed a unique tradition -- eating soba noodles with a green onion instead of chopsticks, symbolising eternal family prosperity.

Upon arrival, they were greeted by heavy snowfall. Known for its powder-fine snow, Fukushima is perfect for skiing, snowboarding, and snow sliding--a thrilling first-time experience for the group. At a local strawberry farm, they sampled 12 varieties of strawberries, each with a distinct flavour. Open year-round, the farm offers visitors a chance to enjoy fresh fruit picking.

The journey continued to the Fukushima Sea, where the Japan and Kurile Currents converge, creating a rich marine ecosystem. Aquamarine Fukushima's resilience deeply moved the group--severely damaged by the earthquake and tsunami a decade ago, it has since been beautifully restored.

"Fukushima was affected by the tsunami more than 10 years ago, and Aquamarine Fukushima was also damaged. However, thanks to the dedication of many individuals, it has been successfully restored. I am truly impressed and delighted to visit Fukushima and witness its remarkable recovery," She added.

Pancake promised to return back to Fukushima, while her fellow travellers eagerly anticipated skiing next winter.

With its breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality, Fukushima continues to captivate visitors worldwide. (ANI)

