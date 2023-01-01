Japan to develop 3,000 km long-range missiles: Kyodo

Tokyo, December 31

Japan’s Ministry of Defence is arranging to develop multiple long-range missiles with a range of up to about 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) and aims to deploy them in the 2030s, Japan’s leading news agency Kyodo reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The Japanese government is looking to deploy a 2,000-km range missile by the early 2030s and a 3,000-km hypersonic missile that can reach anywhere in North Korea and some parts of China by around 2035, the report by Japanese news agency said.

Japanese government this month unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320 billion plan that would buy missiles capable of striking China in the neighbourhood and ready it for sustained conflict, as regional tensions and Russia’s Ukraine invasion stoke war fears. — Reuters