Japan to offer military aid to friendly nations

Beijing, April 13
Japan has unveiled a new plan to provide “like-minded” countries especially in Asia with military aid as it looks to expand its influence in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China’s aggressive push over Taiwan and the South China Sea issues.
The guidelines announced by Tokyo early this month included a programme to strengthen the militaries of like-minded countries by providing “security assistance” — a move that breaks with its previous policy of avoiding the use of development aid for military purposes other than disaster relief.
A Japanese Foreign Ministry official said Philippines will be one of the first beneficiaries of Overseas Security Assistance (OSA), with Malaysia, Bangladesh and Fiji also among those being considered.
Tokyo’s decision to use international aid for military purposes is a ‘paradigm shift’ but won’t lead to an arms race in Asia.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls; ex-CM Siddaramaiah denied Kolar ticket
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...