Japan: Vietnamese influencer explores the charm of Fukushima

Fukushima [Japan], February 23 (ANI): Since the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011, Fukushima has made a remarkable recovery, reclaiming its status as a popular tourist destination and attracting visitors from around the world.

Vietnamese influencer Khoai Lang Thang recently explored Fukushima to showcase its winter beauty.

Advertisement

Khoai Lang Thang, a Vietnamese influencer, said, "Hello. I am Khoai Lang Thang. I'm in Fukushima, Japan. In the middle of winter, the scenery looks absolutely stunning with heavy snowfall. From now on, I'll be trying trekking, walking along the seashore, and enjoying delicious local food. Follow me on this adventure!"

The Vietnamese influencer experienced snowshoe trekking through 1.3 meters of snow -- an exceptional sight, as such heavy snowfall returned this winter after an eight-year gap.

Advertisement

Rather than finding it difficult, he described the experience as thrilling and enjoyable.

At the Samurai Residence, visitors can immerse themselves in the way of the samurai and gain insight into their lifestyle and philosophy.

Tsurugajo Castle attracts numerous foreign visitors, offering a unique opportunity to connect with the culture of samurai warriors.

Karasuzaki Beachfront Park serves as a training ground for mastering horseback riding and control, allowing participants to embrace the samurai spirit.

The tradition of grilling skewered seafood over a charcoal fire in the Matsukawaura region faded after the 2011 earthquake. However, thanks to dedicated volunteers, it was revived a decade later.

"I feel so relaxed, surrounded by this beautiful landscape. It's hard to believe this area was once devastated. I can truly sense the strength and resilience of the people in their recovery efforts. I hope more foreigners will discover Fukushima's beauty, amazing local products, and fresh seafood--and be inspired to visit this incredible place," he added.

The young Vietnamese influencer was captivated by Fukushima's winter beauty.

His experience further fuelled his enthusiasm, inspiring him to engage more frequently and passionately with his two million followers. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)