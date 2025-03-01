DT
Home / World / Japan: Women leaders driving Tokyo's future of innovation and diversity

Japan: Women leaders driving Tokyo's future of innovation and diversity

The Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly consists of 127 members, including 41 women, who play a crucial role in driving the city's dynamic transformation.
ANI
Updated At : 04:21 PM Mar 01, 2025 IST
Tokyo [Japan], March 1 (ANI): The Tokyo Metropolitan Government continues to advance under the principles of Diversity, Smart City, and Safe City, with Governor Yuriko Koike leading the way for the past nine years.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly consists of 127 members, including 41 women, who play a crucial role in driving the city's dynamic transformation.

Among them, Assembly Member Nobuko Irie stands out as a powerful and influential leader.

Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly Member, Nobuko Irie, said, "During the 1,200 days of COVID-19, many artists and chefs faced immense challenges. To revitalise Tokyo's appeal and rebuild the city, I believe it is essential to rejuvenate the entertainment industry and nightlife. My goal is to enhance Tokyo's charm, encouraging more people to visit and experience its exquisite cuisine and vibrant entertainment scene. Now in its third year, SusHi Tech Tokyo is a global conference where cutting-edge startups and venture capitalists (VCs) engage in key business matchmaking. The third day is designated as Public Day, and I have ensured that children can experience a vision of Tokyo's future. By integrating state-of-the-art technology with entertainment, we have achieved remarkable success."

Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo Metropolitan Government, "First, I would like to talk about SusHi Tech Tokyo. Innovators from around the world gather in Tokyo to discuss the future of sustainable cities. From the intersection of dreams and ideas, ground-breaking technology emerges to transform society. I want to share the excitement of shaping this future with young people and children, who will be the leaders of the next generation. In addition to exploring start up technologies, the newly introduced Public Day will feature a variety of engaging programs for families and students, including the operation of large robots and interactive VR games."

Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly Member, Nobuko Irie, said "Politics has traditionally been male-dominated. However, when women take part, real-life concerns -- such as childcare, nursing, and education -- are brought to the forefront. A truly inclusive society must consider both male and female perspectives. As a pioneer, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is committed to providing opportunities for women.

Tokyo's strength in diversity, innovation, safety, and cultural appeal is being driven by powerful women leaders. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

