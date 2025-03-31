Tokyo [Japan], March 31 (ANI): Yamaha Motor aims to promote a clean environment and enhance convenience in daily life.

Recently, the company exhibited an impressive range of marine boats and facilities at the Japan International Boat Show.

At the event, Yamaha Motor unveiled its new next generation HARMO boat control system.

This system can be easily installed on boats, just like an outboard motor. Its electric propulsion ensures an eco-friendly experience and enables smooth, quiet sailing.

Masaki Maejima, Yamaha Motor, said, "The key feature of the new HARMO is its compact design. The first-generation HARMO was slightly larger in both length and width, but this time, the internal components have been redesigned to be lighter and more compact, resulting in a streamlined shape. As a result, rigging and transportation have been significantly improved. A new feature called Joy Speed enables the boat to maintain a constant speed when cruising at low speeds for long-distance sightseeing. Once the user sets the joystick control, the boat sustains the selected speed without further adjustments. HARMO is primarily designed for customers who prefer slow-speed cruising. In Japan, various waterways, such as the Otaru Canal and Tokushima's Hyotan Island, attract visitors who enjoy leisurely sightseeing. We aim to offer HARMO as an ideal option for these scenic routes. In Europe, houseboats on lakes operate at very low speeds, serving as floating accommodations. Additionally, sightseeing boats in the Amsterdam canals, as well as houseboats and heavy vessels, typically cruise at low speeds. These characteristics align well with HARMO, making houseboat owners a key target market."

He added, "In the United States, electricity regulations encourage the use of electric boats. Many affluent individuals build vacation homes with artificial ponds specifically for electric boating. I believe HARMO is well-suited for such customers."

As a result of extensive research and development, Yamaha Motor has achieved a clean and efficient propulsion system for boats.

This innovation will expand its applications beyond commercial use to recreational boating worldwide. (ANI)

