Japanese army helicopter carrying 10 crew members missing

Tokyo, April 6
Japan's coast guard says it is searching for an army helicopter carrying 10 crew members that went missing off a southern Japanese island.
The coast guard said it received information that a Ground Self-Defence Force UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter disappeared from radar on a mission on Thursday evening near Miyako island.
It said four patrol ships are participating in the search but have not found any traces of the missing aircraft.
