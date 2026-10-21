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Home / World / Japanese magazine spotlights educator Anand Kumar's "Super Infinity" as a global education movement

Japanese magazine spotlights educator Anand Kumar's "Super Infinity" as a global education movement

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ANI
Updated At : 03:54 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Tokyo [Japan], October 21 (ANI): Prestigious Japanese magazine PRESIDENT has described Super 30 founder Anand Kumar's digital initiative, Super Infinity, as more than just an online learning platform, calling it a global educational movement aimed at removing the fear of mathematics among children worldwide and nurturing the joy of independent thinking.

In a two-part feature, the magazine traced Kumar's journey from a young mathematics enthusiast whose dream of studying at Cambridge University remained unfulfilled due to financial constraints to an educator working to make quality mathematics education accessible worldwide.

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The publication highlighted how his Super 30 initiative helped underprivileged students gain admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), drawing a comparison with the University of Tokyo to explain their academic standing to Japanese readers.

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It also praised Kumar's innovative teaching methods, particularly his use of storytelling and fictional characters, 'Bholu' and 'Ricky', to simplify complex mathematical concepts while building confidence among disadvantaged students.

The magazine noted that Super Infinity seeks to extend this approach globally through free digital education and highlighted plans to introduce Japanese-language versions of its educational videos.

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Kumar's life inspired the Hindi film Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan.

In the early 1970s, the capital of Bihar was a city trapped in stark contradictions. Once celebrated as ancient Pataliputra, the magnificent seat of power for the Mauryan and Gupta empires, Patna had transformed by the 20th century into a landscape defined by crumbling infrastructure, relentless political upheaval and staggering poverty.

It was against this turbulent backdrop that Anand Kumar was born on January 1, 1973. His father, Rajendra Prasad, worked as a low-wage clerk in the postal department. Though a man of few words, Prasad possessed a sharp intellect and an unwavering faith in the power of learning, firmly holding the conviction that "education was the only way for people to escape poverty and become truly free".

The Kumars squeezed their lives into a cramped, dilapidated dwelling consisting of just one and a half rooms, situated perilously close to the railway tracks. The trains did not merely pass by; they dominated the household. Every single hour, a thunderous steam locomotive hurtled past, sending violent tremors through the entire structure. Teacups rattled incessantly on tabletops while dust rained down from the ceiling beams.

Yet, amidst the deafening chaos and structural instability, young Anand carved out an extraordinary sanctuary of focus. While other children in the neighbourhood chased games through dusty alleys, Anand remained glued to his small wooden desk, completely lost in his studies. Over time, he mastered the art of shutting out the roar of the engines entirely. The rhythmic, metallic clanging of iron wheels against steel transformed into a mere background rhythm as he immersed himself in the silent, vibrant world of numbers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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