Japanese PM departs for India to attend 16th India-Japan Annual Summit Meeting

Tokyo [Japan], July 1 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday departed from Tokyo for India to attend the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit Meeting in Delhi.

Advertisement

Indian Embassy in Tokyo said that preparations are in place in New Delhi to welcome everyone.

Advertisement

The Embassy said in a post on X, "Prime Minister Takaichi's Visit to India, Annual Summit Meeting: Prime Minister Takaichi is departing for New Delhi. In India, she will attend the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit Meeting. We wish for a safe journey to India for all members of the delegation. Preparations are in place in New Delhi to welcome everyone. We eagerly await your arrival."

Advertisement

Takaichi will land in the national capital on Wednesday evening for her three-day official visit to India from July 1 to 3, making this her first official visit to the country since assuming office.

As per MEA, during her visit, the Japanese PM will take part in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit.

Advertisement

Takaichi's visit to India is expected to boost investment and innovation opportunities, strengthen economic ties and give a boost to efforts for building resilient supply chains in areas like semiconductors and critical minerals.

Diplomatic sources said that the focus during the visit will also be on boosting maritime security, defence tech cooperation, and developing an "Industrial Value Chain" connecting the Bay of Bengal and Northeast India.

The Japanese PM's participation in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

This visit follows Prime Minister Modi's visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and reflects the shared commitment of the two countries to further enhance India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)