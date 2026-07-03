Japanese PM departs India after "fulfilling" visit

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Japan's Cabinet Public Relations Officer on Friday announced Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's departure from India.

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They shared a photograph of a poster of Takaichi installed on a billboard in Delhi, saying it was a fulfilling visit.

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In a post on X, the Cabinet Public Relations Officer said, "Leaving New Delhi behind, we're heading off to Tokyo!"

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https://x.com/PressSec_JP/status/2072914274419409347?s=20

It further said, "From the car window heading to the airport after completing all my schedule, a billboard with a different message from the outbound journey comes into view. I am grateful for the heartwarming hospitality from everyone in India. Thanks to you, it was an immensely fulfilling visit, including the summit meeting and economic forum."

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https://x.com/PressSec_JP/status/2072911687821509022?s=20

https://x.com/JPN_PMO/status/2072916959604388283?s=20

Earlier, she attended an informal dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

https://x.com/MofaJapan_jp/status/2072866895536300273?s=20

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan said, "On July 2nd, local time, from 7 p.m. for about an hour and a half, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attended an informal dinner hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The dinner was held in a friendly atmosphere, and the two leaders exchanged views on a wide range of topics, including Japan-India relations, international affairs, and the cultures of both countries, deepening their personal relationship of trust."

Indian Embassy in Japan noted that Takaichi's visit was a memorable one.

"This visit has been a memorable one, opening a new chapter in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Thank you very much, Prime Minister Takaichi. I pray that Prime Minister Takaichi and the entire delegation have a safe return to Tokyo."

https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/2072915456294600725?s=20

The Embassy also shared snippets of Japanese newspapers covering Takaichi's visit.

"Japanese newspapers are reporting on the successfully held India-Japan summit meeting and the steady progress being made in the India-Japan relationship across a wide range of important fields. Prime Minister Takaichi's visit to India Annual Summit Meeting."

https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/2072884875926102280?s=20

Takaichi was on a three-day official visit to India from July 1 to July 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, during which she participated in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, where both leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. (ANI)

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