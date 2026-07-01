Japanese PM Takaichi arrives in India for three-day official visit to participate in 16th India-Japan Annual Summit

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in the National Capital on Wednesday evening for a three-day official visit to India during which she will participate in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, with both countries expected to deepen cooperation in economic security, resilient supply chains, emerging technologies, defence, maritime security and investment.

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Upon her arrival, she was received by Minister of State (Science and Technology) Jitendra Singh.

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In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed the Japanese PM as she begins her official visit to India and underlined that the visit marks an important step in taking forward the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan.

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ようこそ、インドへ, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi! A very warm welcome to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan who arrives in New Delhi on an Official Visit. PM Takaichi was received by MoS @DrJitendraSingh. The visit marks an important step in taking forward the Special… pic.twitter.com/N4mvBcWvu4 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 1, 2026

The visit, taking place from July 1 to July 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks Takaichi's first official visit to India since assuming office.

During her stay, she will hold summit-level talks with Prime Minister Modi, participate in the India-Japan Business Forum, and engage with business leaders as the two sides seek to expand their Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

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Ahead of her departure from Tokyo, Takaichi underscored the growing importance of India in Japan's foreign and strategic policy, saying that the changing international environment has made bilateral cooperation even more significant.

"I will visit India shortly. Amid growing uncertainty in the international situation, the importance of collaboration with India, which shares fundamental values and strategic interests, is only increasing," she said during an informal press conference before leaving for New Delhi.

The Japanese leader said her discussions with Prime Minister Modi would focus on strengthening strategic cooperation, promoting economic security and encouraging greater collaboration between businesses in both countries.

"In this context, through this visit, taking into account the current international situation, I intend to advance concrete cooperation with Prime Minister Modi, centring on three points: deepening the strategic cooperative relationship between Japan and India, promoting cooperation in economic security, and fostering collaboration between companies of both countries toward investment and innovation," she added.

Takaichi also highlighted the role of the private sector in expanding bilateral ties, noting that more than 150 representatives from Japan's business community are expected to participate in the India-Japan Economic Forum.

"On the occasion of this visit to India, we plan to hold the Japan-India Economic Forum with the participation of more than 150 individuals from Japan's business community. By uniting government and private sectors, we aim to broaden the scope of Japan-India cooperation and realise a strong economy," she said.

The Japanese Prime Minister said regional security would also feature prominently during her discussions with Prime Minister Modi, particularly in the context of the Indo-Pacific.

"India, like Japan, as a major democratic country in Asia, bears responsibility for achieving peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. In that regard, I intend to firmly discuss with Prime Minister Modi efforts toward realising a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' (FOIP), including the framework of Japan, the United States, Australia, and India," she said.

Expressing confidence in the bilateral relationship, Takaichi said the visit would also help strengthen her personal rapport with the Indian Prime Minister.

"Finally, since this visit is realised at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, I see it as an opportunity to further deepen the personal trust relationship with Prime Minister Modi," she said.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo wished the Japanese delegation a safe journey and said preparations had been completed in New Delhi for the high-level visit.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "Prime Minister Takaichi's Visit to India, Annual Summit Meeting: Prime Minister Takaichi is departing for New Delhi. In India, she will attend the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit Meeting. We wish for a safe journey to India for all members of the delegation. Preparations are in place in New Delhi to welcome everyone. We eagerly await your arrival."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the annual summit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation while exchanging views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The summit is expected to focus on expanding economic engagement, strengthening strategic coordination and enhancing cooperation in critical technologies as both countries seek to build resilient supply chains amid an evolving global economic landscape.

Diplomatic sources indicated that investment and innovation will be among the central themes of the discussions, with particular emphasis on semiconductors, critical minerals and economic security. Both sides are also expected to discuss measures to diversify supply chains and strengthen industrial cooperation in sectors considered strategically important.

Maritime security and defence technology cooperation are also expected to receive considerable attention during the summit.

Officials said the two countries are looking at developing an "Industrial Value Chain" connecting the Bay of Bengal with India's Northeast, reflecting growing efforts to integrate infrastructure development with regional connectivity and manufacturing.

The India-Japan Business Forum, to be attended by Prime Minister Takaichi, is expected to provide an additional platform for industry leaders from both countries to explore new investment opportunities.

Diplomatic sources said proposals under discussion include cooperation on artificial intelligence, a large-scale green ammonia project in Odisha, expanded collaboration in biogas and initiatives to strengthen regional resilience through POWERR Asia.

Expected outcomes of the summit include a Joint Statement reaffirming the strategic partnership between the two countries, along with agreements and memoranda of understanding in areas such as artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, batteries, critical minerals and energy resilience.

India and Japan elevated their relationship to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014 and have steadily expanded cooperation across defence, infrastructure, trade, digital technologies, clean energy, mobility, healthcare and people-to-people exchanges.

The upcoming summit builds on the momentum generated during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, where the two countries adopted a Joint Vision for the Next Decade outlining cooperation across key sectors, including economic security, technology and innovation, environmental sustainability, mobility and state-prefecture partnerships.

During that summit, the two sides also adopted a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation aimed at strengthening defence ties in response to the changing security environment in the Indo-Pacific.

They further launched the India-Japan Economic Security Initiative to deepen collaboration in resilient supply chains and critical technologies, including semiconductors, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, clean energy and critical minerals.

Another significant outcome of the previous summit was the Action Plan for India-Japan Human Resource Exchange and Cooperation, which envisages the exchange of more than 500,000 personnel over five years, including facilitating the movement of 50,000 skilled professionals and prospective talent from India to Japan.

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Takaichi also interacted last month on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, where they reaffirmed their commitment to expanding economic cooperation with a particular focus on trade and investment.

With strategic convergence deepening and economic cooperation expanding across multiple sectors, the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit is expected to further reinforce the partnership between New Delhi and Tokyo while advancing a shared vision for a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

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