Japan's five-year ocean policy vows tougher security amid China threat

Tokyo, April 28

Japan adopted a new five-year ocean policy on Friday that calls for stronger maritime security, including bolstering its coast guard’s capability and cooperation with the military amid China’s increasing assertiveness in regional seas.

The new Basic Plan on Ocean Policy adopted by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet also says Japan must accelerate the development of autonomous underwater vehicles and remotely operated robots to bolster its surveillance capability.

It cited a list of threats: Chinese coast guard ships’ repeated intrusions into Japanese territorial waters, growing unauthorised maritime activity by “foreign survey boats” inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, increasing joint military exercises by China and Russia, and North Korea’s repeated missile launches.

“The situation in the ocean around Japan is increasingly tense,” Kishida said at a policy meeting. “It’s time for us to unite our wisdom among the industry, academia and government for ocean policy reform — or ocean transformation." He also noted the need to better use maritime resources to achieve carbon neutrality. The new ocean policy is in line with Japan's new security strategy. — AP