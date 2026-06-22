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Home / World / Japan's food sector targets India to offset ageing domestic market

Japan's food sector targets India to offset ageing domestic market

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ANI
Updated At : 12:18 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Tokyo [Japan], June 22 (ANI): The concept of Japan's industry is changing to adapt to its social transformation. It aims to keep steady growing of business, harmonizing with foreign market.

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Japan's social transformation ----population reduction, aging, market shrink and so on---- forces to Japan's industry to change business strategy.

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Government recognizes it and navigates transformation of industry. Japan's Government nominated 17 important industrial fields. In it agricultural and fishery industry is expected to investigate plant factory and fish cultivation on the land. Those methods are not suffered by climate change but certificate stable supply of products.

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Currently agricultural fishery products pay attention to foreign market especially big Indian market.

Ken Sasaji = Deputy Director General of Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) pointed out. "India has huge market for Japan's food products. It may take time to establish supply network. Be patient of preparation term, afterward supply network will grow steadily. In addition relative industries of food products are growing, agricultural machine, refrigeration facility, safe and clean transportation system and so on."

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Kagome is a Japan's famous food processing company using mainly tomato. Kagome developed to India in 2018 setting factory. It produces pizza sauce, tomato sauce and so on from Indian tomato. Focusing to expansion of Indian market Kagome plans to build value chain --- from material to processing and wide supply network.

Soy sauce is a Japan's traditional seasoning. Kikkoman is a representative company of soy sauce. Kikkoman investigates about matching of soy sauce and Indian cuisine. Now focuses to Indian Chinese cuisine. Its investigation may make break trough of matching soy sauce and Indian taste.

Ken Sasaji = Deputy Director General of Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) explains about the condition to increase concern of Japan's food industry." Preparation of infrastructure is important. Especially for food industry clean water is integral. In addition clarification of land rights, tax support and keeping transparency of negotiation are also very welcome for Japan's industry."

Japan's industry has big concern to Indian market. Indian Government settles tax reforming and incentive to accelerate investment. Both sides are eager to establish good relation. Key element is to share and realize both sides thought and view. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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