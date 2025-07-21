Tokyo [Japan], July 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has faced a major setback following a significant electoral defeat on Monday in the upper house of Japan's parliament as his coalition failed to attain a majority, reported Kyodo News.

Advertisement

Last year, the ruling coalition also lost the majority in the lower house of the parliament.

Despite this major setback, which led to his ruling coalition losing its majority in both houses of Japan's parliament, Ishiba vowed that he would remain in office as the country's Prime Minister to avert a "political stalemate".

Advertisement

Voter turnout reached 58.51 per cent, an increase from the 52.05 per cent recorded in the 2022 upper house election, with a record 26 million early votes cast during the holiday weekend.

According to Kyodo News, unlike members of the lower house, who are subject to dissolution by the Prime Minister, members of the upper chamber have fixed six-year terms. To prevent a total turnover, half of the upper house seats are up for election every three years.

Advertisement

According to Kyodo News, Ishiba, who leads the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), ruled out stepping down to 'avoid a political deadlock' and to maintain leadership during what he described as a "national crisis", as households struggle with rising costs and Japan faces looming US tariffs set to begin from August 1.

The LDP experienced one of its worst performances in years in the House of Councillors election held on Sunday, triggering internal party criticism and renewed pressure from a strengthened opposition.

Some LDP members, including veteran Shoji Nishida, openly called for Ishiba's resignation, accusing him of disregarding the public's verdict, Kyodo News reported.

Despite acknowledging his "heavy responsibility" for the outcome, Ishiba ruled out stepping down and stressed his commitment to the public.

"The path ahead is a thorny one. I will conduct state affairs by deepening discussions with other parties even more carefully than before... We are facing a severe situation that can be described as a national crisis. In that environment, what is most important is to avoid a political stalemate... I will fulfil my responsibility for the people," Ishiba said as quoted by Kyodo News.

The ruling LDP-Komeito coalition dropped from 141 to 122 seats in the 248-member upper house, falling short of a simple majority. Though less powerful than the lower house, the upper house remains critical for passing legislation.

Asked whether he would consider expanding the coalition to include opposition parties, Ishiba said there were no such plans "for now" but expressed openness to broader political dialogue, Kyodo News reported.

The opposition benefited from the ruling camp's losses. The Democratic Party for the People (DPP) grew from nine to 22 seats, and the nationalist Sanseito party surged from two to 15 seats, largely gaining support from younger voters drawn to its anti-immigration and populist messaging. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) held steady with 38 seats, and the Japan Innovation Party (JIP) gained one seat, rising to 19, Kyodo News reported.

DPP leader Yuichiro Tamaki criticised Ishiba for lacking a clear direction post-defeat, while CDPJ leader Yoshihiko Noda questioned Ishiba's legitimacy to remain in office without public support.

Ishiba acknowledged the LDP's failure to adequately address inflation and immigration concerns during the campaign and vowed a thorough review of the party's performance. He admitted the ruling party's broader policy approach may have been overshadowed by opposition promises focused on specific voter concerns, reported Kyodo News.

An extraordinary parliamentary session is expected to convene on August 1. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)