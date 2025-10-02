Tokyo [Japan], October 2 (ANI): Japan's Shizuoka prefecture Governor Yasutomo Suzuki is progressing to create multicultural symbiosis society based on the bridge between India.

Advertisement

Japan's Shizuoka prefecture Governor Yasutomo Suzuki is a spearhead to establish international symbiosis society. His political history has started from Mayor of Hamamatsu city which has HQ of Suzuki Motor. Governor Suzuki is not founder family of Suzuki Motor. But Governor Suzuki makes progress of international relation utilizing Suzuki Motor's resource.

Advertisement

He emphasizes "If diplomacy between country and country has difficulty, diplomacy between city or states contributes to establish symbiosis society of multi culture. We have big successful relation between China Zhejiang and Brazil . In 1990 Japanese Government decided to accept immigrants of Brazilian and Peruvian unlimitedly with Japanese qualification. Many foreigners came to Hamamatsu city to work for car industry and so on. I appealed to Brazilian President Lula directly to launch consulate in Hamamatsu city and realized it."

Advertisement

His policy is consistent "When foreigners live in Japan they are not different from Japanese. It takes time but symbiosis society is matured in Hamamatsu city through children's education. In the school class Japanese pupil and foreigners are mixed. So Japanese can absorb internationality."

Against radical partial opinion to exclude foreigners he said." Look at crime of Japanese representative 20 cities it does not increase but in the trend of decreasing. In Hamamatsu city many foreigners have their homes and keep stable citizen life."

Advertisement

Against Japanese Government Governor Suzuki asserts "Never look foreigners as just labor power. They are partners of symbiosis society."

He proposes "Social Unity Basic Law" to the Government. "Special division to treat foreigners as a symbiosis partner should be established in the cabinet. It will control the entrance of foreigners to Japan."

He proposes to establish Japanese Prefecture's Governors meeting who concerns to Indian relation. Face to face meeting of Indian States Ministers and Japanese prefectures Governors is most expecting network. Governor Suzuki 's proposal will accelerate general meeting.

He explained the history "Shizuoka pref. Hamamatsu city has Suzuki Motorcar HQ which progressed to india in 1980's. Utilizing big advantage Shizuoka pref. concluded Friendship Agreement between Gujarat state which has main factory of Maruti Suzuki."

Based on it Shizuoka pref. is progressing many activities recruiting excellent Indian persons for Shizuoka's companies, matching of Indian and Shizuoka startups, acceptance of business intern from Gujarat university, meeting with economy and business delegation from India.

Governor Suzuki points out the importance to connect to world organization. UCLG=United Cities and Local Governments, which has more than 1,000 cities participate. ICC= Inter Cultural City is multicultural symbiosis cities network. More than 170 cities network aims to develop city utilizing foreigners' cultural diversity.

Shizuoka is progressing to real multicultural symbiosis region lead by advantageous industrial connection and Governor Suzuki's global view based on his rich political experience. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)