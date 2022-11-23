Java earthquake toll rises to 268

Indonesia, November 22

An earthquake that struck Indonesia’s West Java killed at least 268 people, many of them children, with 151 still missing, disaster relief officials said on Tuesday, as rescuers searched the rubble of destroyed buildings for survivors.

The shallow 5.6-magnitude quake struck in Indonesia’s most populous province on Monday afternoon, causing significant damage to the town of Cianjur region, about 75 km southeast of Jakarta.

Disaster agency chief Suharyanto told reporters that more than 1,000 people had been injured, 58,000 displaced and 22,000 houses damaged.

Landslides hampered rescue efforts, said Henri Alfiandi, head, National Search and Rescue Agency. — Reuters