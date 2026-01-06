US Vice President Vance says 'crazy person' tried to break into his Ohio home

US Vice President JD Vance on Monday expressed gratitude to law enforcement agencies after an apparent attempt was made to break into his home in Cincinnati, Ohio and appealed to the media to exercise restraint in coverage of the incident.

In a post on social media platform X, Vance said that an individual attempted to gain entry into his residence by damaging the windows. "I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows," he wrote.

Vance praised the swift response of security and local authorities, thanking the US Secret Service and the Cincinnati Police Department for acting promptly. "I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly," he added.

The Vice President clarified that neither he nor his family were present at the residence when the incident took place. "We weren't even home as we had returned already to DC," Vance noted in his post.

He also urged the media to be mindful of the impact of coverage on his family, particularly his children. "One request to the media: we try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service. In that light, I am skeptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows," he added.

Meanwhile, one person has been taken into custody and a probe is underway after several windows were reportedly damaged in an incident at the Ohio residence of US Vice President JD Vance, CNN reported, citing a federal law enforcement source on Monday.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred shortly after midnight, and the Vance family was not present at the time.

Authorities believe that the individual involved did not succeed in entering the vice president's home. Images published by local media outlets showed visible damage to windows at the property. However, officials said it remains unclear what exactly caused the damage, as investigators continue to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Law enforcement authorities are also examining whether the incident was specifically directed at Vice President Vance or members of his family, the federal official said, CNN reported, as the inquiry remains ongoing.

Against this backdrop of heightened security concerns, US Vice President did not appear at President Donald Trump's news conference announcing the capture of deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro, a spokesperson said.

This was despite Vance being closely involved in the planning and execution of the operation.

President Trump addressed the media hours after deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro was taken into US custody on Saturday. He was standing alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, Fox News reported.

While Vance publicly praised the operation on social media platform X, he did not attend the briefing.