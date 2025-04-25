Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement holds protest to mark death anniversary of revered Sindhi leader Saeen GM Syed

Sindh [Pakistan], April 25 (ANI): The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), held a significant protest rally in Sann on the solemn occasion of the 30th death anniversary of revered Sindhi leader and philosopher Saeen GM Syed, under the slogan: "Sindh Demands Freedom: Rejection of All Canal Projects; End Enforced Disappearances and Illegal Disposal of Political Activists' Bodies in Sindh and Balochistan", a press statement issued by the JSFM noted.

Addressing the media, JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro condemned the ongoing human rights violations perpetrated by Pakistani state institutions, particularly the enforced disappearances, unlawful detentions, and targeted killings of Sindhi and Baloch nationalist activists.

He asserted, "The state has transformed Sindh and Balochistan into zones of oppression, where voices for freedom and justice are systematically silenced through violence and intimidation."

The statement brought to attention that Abro emphasised the Sindhi people's unequivocal rejection of all anti-Sindh canal projects, including controversial initiatives designed to divert the region's water resources, thereby jeopardising its agriculture, ecology, and livelihoods. "These projects epitomise colonial exploitation of our natural resources. The people of Sindh will never acquiesce to such injustice," he declared.

The rally concluded at Saeen GM Syed's mausoleum, where participants honoured his legacy by laying flowers and a chadar (floral sheet) at his grave, reciting the Sindhi national anthem, and reaffirming their resolve to pursue the peaceful, democratic struggle for Sindh's independence--Sindhudesh, the statement observed.

Notably, the JSFM urgently appeals to the international community, the United Nations, and global human rights organisations to investigate the escalating enforced disappearances, custodial killings, and state-led suppression of dissent in Sindh and Balochistan.

It appealed to the international community to condemn Pakistan's exploitative canal projects, which threaten Sindh's socio-economic and environmental stability and advocate for the right to self-determination of the Sindhi people, in line with international law.

"Global silence emboldens perpetrators. The world must act before Sindh's cries for justice are extinguished," Abro concluded. (ANI)

