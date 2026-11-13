A new report alleges that Huang had an intimate relationship with another Nvidia employee, adding to the controversy that led to his resignation after 33 years at the company.

Just hours after Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia's CEO, a new report alleged that he had an intimate relationship with another employee at the company, bringing the number of reported extramarital affairs linked to the former tech chief to three.

Reuters, citing two people familiar with the matter, reported that Huang had a relationship with a second Nvidia employee. The news agency did not identify the woman, and attempts to reach her were unsuccessful.

The latest allegation comes amid a scandal that culminated in Huang's resignation on Thursday after 33 years at Nvidia, the company he co-founded and helped transform into one of the world's most important players in the artificial intelligence boom.

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Nvidia declined to comment on the latest report. Huang, Nvidia vice-president of healthcare Kimberly Powell and a representative for the company's board did not respond to requests for comment.

Huang admitted to one affair

The new report follows allegations of two other extramarital relationships involving Huang.

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One involved Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed. US intelligence officials have reportedly suspected her of links to Chinese intelligence, an allegation Beijing has denied.

The other alleged relationship was with Powell, who headed Nvidia's healthcare business and was among Huang's direct reports, according to media reports.

Huang had earlier admitted to having an affair in a November 8 statement issued after reports emerged about his relationship with Alice Huang. He did not name the woman in his statement.

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The relationship with Alice Huang has drawn particular scrutiny because of her previous role at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing company that had access to Nvidia chips. US authorities have reportedly investigated the company over concerns that restricted AI technology could have reached China through third countries.

Nvidia names interim CEO

Huang, 63, was not only Nvidia's chief executive but also one of its largest shareholders, holding a 3.61% stake. He will also leave the company's board as part of his departure.

Nvidia has named chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor. Longtime Nvidia engineer Ian Buck has also been mentioned as a potential internal candidate.

The leadership upheaval comes at a sensitive time for Nvidia, whose advanced chips have become central to the global race for artificial intelligence and the growing technology rivalry between the US and China.

The controversy has also reached Washington, where Huang had emerged as an influential voice in discussions over whether Nvidia should be allowed to sell advanced AI chips to China.

President Donald Trump publicly defended Huang, saying he had done an "amasing job for our country" and claiming that the former Nvidia chief told him he was unaware of any alleged links between Alice Huang and Chinese intelligence.

As the fallout from Huang's departure continues, the latest Reuters report has added a fresh chapter to a controversy that has shaken one of the world's most valuable and strategically important technology companies.