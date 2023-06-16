Jesuits expel prominent priest accused of abuse

Rome: Pope Francis’ Jesuit religious order said on Thursday it had expelled a prominent Slovenian priest from the congregation following allegations of sexual, spiritual and psychological abuses against adult women. A statement from the Jesuits on Thursday said the Rev Marko Ivan Rupnik was dismissed from the Jesuit order by decree on June 9 “due to stubborn refusal to observe the vow of obedience”. ap

Actor-politician Glenda Jackson dies at 87

London: Actor Glenda Jackson, a two-time Oscar winner who later served as a socialist politician in the British Parliament for 23 years, has died. She was 87. Her agent said she had died after a brief illness. Raw-boned, pallid and angular, with sharp eyes, she had starred on stage, television and film before taking up politics with the left-of-centre Labour Party. Reuters