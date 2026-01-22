DT
PT
Jharkhand CM meets UK Minister Seema Malhotra, discusses cooperation in education and inclusive development

Jharkhand CM meets UK Minister Seema Malhotra, discusses cooperation in education and inclusive development

ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
London [United Kingdom], January 22 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday met Seema Malhotra, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Minister for Equalities and Indo-Pacific), in London to discuss advancing Jharkhand-UK cooperation in the areas of education, skills development and inclusive growth.

During the meeting, the UK side noted and appreciated the Marang Gomke Jaipal Munda Overseas Scholarship and the Chevening-Marang Gomke Scholarship, describing them as living examples of the strong India-UK partnership.

"Met Ms @SeemaMalhotra1, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Minister for Equalities and Indo-Pacific), in London to discuss advancing Jharkhand-UK cooperation in education, skills and inclusive development," CM Soren posted on X.

"The UK side noted and appreciated the Marang Gomke Jaipal Munda Overseas Scholarship and the Chevening-Marang Gomke Scholarship as a living example of the India-UK partnership. We also exchanged views on sustainability-linked Guruji scholarships, leadership and mentoring pathways, and Jharkhand's initiatives for women empowerment, including the promotion of women in sports," he added.

Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday participated in the Delivering Sustainability at Scale program organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

He shared the development, stating that he had shared his views on the possibilities of sustainable development.

He asserted that Jharkhand's vision on the matter is clear, which is not just to remain an exporter of minerals and natural resources, but to achieve value addition alongside sustainable development, job creation, and concrete changes in people's lives.

"I had the opportunity to participate in the Delivering Sustainability at Scale program organised by CII in Davos. In the program, along with other speakers, I also shared my views on the possibilities of sustainable development. Jharkhand's vision is clear--we do not want to remain just an exporter state of minerals and natural resources. Our goal is also to bring value addition along with sustainable development, job creation, and concrete changes in people's lives," Soren posted on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Tags :
