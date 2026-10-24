Jihadist groups call for attacks on police and demonstrators amid widespread European protests: Report

Madrid [Spain], October 24 (ANI): European security agencies have been placed on high alert after Spanish authorities uncovered jihadist calls urging extremists to launch suicide bombings and vehicle attacks against police and demonstrators during widespread economic protests across Europe, according to a report by Euronews citing El País.

The Portuguese Internal Security System (SSI) confirmed it is "closely monitoring" the threat. In a statement issued to the Lusa news agency, the agency noted, "The Secretary General of the Internal Security System is closely monitoring the situation mentioned [jihadist calls for attacks against police and demonstrators] within the scope of her responsibilities and in constant coordination with the relevant authorities."

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As detailed by El País, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior flagged messages published on a platform allegedly tied to the self-proclaimed Islamic State. The posts urged followers to carry out attacks against police officers and crowds attending demonstrations that have flared up in recent weeks across countries such as Portugal, Spain, France, and Italy, Euronews reported.

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The report by El País cites an internal document from Spain's Cybersecurity Coordination Office revealing instructions that encourage extremists to exploit crowded demonstrations and public clashes to launch violent acts.

According to the analysis, the sheer scale of the demonstrations, especially in France, where turnout topped 800,000 individuals last weekend, presents "a rare opportunity to attack them" while rendering law enforcement "easy prey when there are skirmishes with protesters".

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The propaganda reportedly included tactics urging followers toward "martyrdom" through methods such as suicide bombings and vehicle-ramming attacks, Euronews reported.

The unrest has intensified significantly, particularly in France, where severe violence saw key sites, such as the Limoges City Hall and the tourism headquarters in Lyon, firebombed and heavily damaged. Violent acts and arson were similarly recorded in Italy, notably in Milan.

Meanwhile, in Portugal and Spain, public anger over the rising cost of living and acute housing shortages has fueled daily demonstrations and protest encampments across major urban centres, including Lisbon, Porto, and Madri, Euronews reported.

India has advised its nationals in France, Italy and Belgium to remain vigilant and stay away from areas affected by protests, as its missions in the three countries continue to monitor developments and maintain contact with the Indian community.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, urged Indian nationals to adhere to advisories issued by local authorities.

“We have our missions in France, Italy and Belgium. They are closely following the developments there. They are in regular touch with the community members. Indian nationals in these countries where protests are happening are advised to remain vigilant and exercise due caution when they are moving out and also to avoid areas where protests are happening. They must also follow local advisories which are being issued by the government,” Jaiswal said.

“Our Embassies in France and in Italy have also issued advisories for our nationals and they must follow those advisories. On our part, we remain committed to the welfare and safety of our nationals abroad,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in France issued a travel and safety advisory, urging Indian nationals and those planning to travel to the Western European country to remain vigilant after protests over the rising cost of living led to violent clashes.

The protests began in late September over poor conditions in schools and teacher shortages. The movement subsequently spread into nationwide anti-government demonstrations amid rising living costs, high fuel prices and public sector budget cuts, with protesters criticising President Emmanuel Macron’s administration. (ANI)

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