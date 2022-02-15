Jill Biden turns V-Day into lesson for 2nd graders

Washington: Jill Biden has turned Valentine’s Day into a lesson for second graders. The First Lady and longtime teacher had Washington elementary school students design Valentine’s Day hearts that are hanging in the East Wing of the White House. Twenty second graders from Aiton Elementary School and their teacher will tour the White House and see their “heart work” on display, Biden’s office said. AP
Thais make amulets from plastic waste
Bangkok: Hoping to inspire more Thais to recycle plastic waste, two local companies have teamed up to make Buddhist amulets by using nine types of recyclable materials ranging from plastic bottles to nylon fishing nets. Predominantly Buddhist Thailand is estimated to be the fifth-biggest contributor of plastic to the world’s oceans, according to a report by the US-based group Ocean Conservancy. Thai amulets with Buddhist imagery are extremely popular in the Southeast Asian country. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...
Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing
The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action
About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capita...
Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127
347 more deaths reported
India driving force of Quad, says White House
During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...