Jill Biden turns V-Day into lesson for 2nd graders

Washington: Jill Biden has turned Valentine’s Day into a lesson for second graders. The First Lady and longtime teacher had Washington elementary school students design Valentine’s Day hearts that are hanging in the East Wing of the White House. Twenty second graders from Aiton Elementary School and their teacher will tour the White House and see their “heart work” on display, Biden’s office said. AP

Bangkok: Hoping to inspire more Thais to recycle plastic waste, two local companies have teamed up to make Buddhist amulets by using nine types of recyclable materials ranging from plastic bottles to nylon fishing nets. Predominantly Buddhist Thailand is estimated to be the fifth-biggest contributor of plastic to the world’s oceans, according to a report by the US-based group Ocean Conservancy. Thai amulets with Buddhist imagery are extremely popular in the Southeast Asian country. Reuters