Jind family shells out Rs 15L to send son abroad, Rs 10L to bring body home

A 22-year-old youth from Chandpur village in Jind district, Nihal Singh, who had gone to Europe on a study visa reportedly drowned in the Nistru river in Moldova on July 31. The youth had gone to Moldova for study after completing his schooling. The family had spent about Rs 15 lakh for the purpose.

Advertisement

The youth’s tragic death brought immense misery to the family, costing them an additional Rs 10 lakh just to bring the body back. Nihal was cremated yesterday. The village sarpanch, Rajesh Narwal, told The Tribune that Nihal had gone to Europe on a study visa around seven months ago.

Advertisement

He said Nihal had gone out with friends on a weekend trip when the boat they were travelling in sank. He drowned in the incident.

Advertisement

He was pursuing a hotel management course in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, and used to work part time as a delivery boy at a hotel to support himself.

His family had pinned hopes on him as his father, Krishan Kumar, died of a heart attack seven years ago. His mother, Sunita Devi, raised him. The family runs a small grocery shop.

Advertisement

It took 17 days for his body to be brought back to the village. The family and others arranged Rs 10 lakh to bring the body back from Moldova.

According to the victim’s cousin, Praveen Kumar, the family had spent around Rs 15 lakh to send Nihal abroad and had borrowed money from relatives and acquaintances.