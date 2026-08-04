J&K witnesses stability, while PoJK faces growing discontent

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 4 (ANI): Seven years after the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) present contrasting realities, with the Union Territory witnessing greater stability and development, while PoJK continues to witness allegations of unrest, restrictions and public protests.

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Jammu and Kashmir-based human rights activist Taslima Akhtar said the security environment in the Union Territory had improved significantly since the constitutional changes of August 2019.

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"After the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a peaceful environment, and we want to maintain this peace," she said.

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Akhtar said the Government of India's decision had helped curb local militancy, separatist activities and stone-pelting incidents, enabling people to lead normal lives without the fear that once affected everyday life.

"The biggest decision taken by the Government of India was to protect the lives of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The radicalised system of stone-pelting and local militancy has been crushed. Today, parents no longer live in constant fear about the safety of their children when they leave for school. People are living peacefully and sleeping without fear," she said.

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Drawing a comparison with the situation across the Line of Control, Akhtar expressed concern over reports of violence against civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"When I look at what is happening in PoJK, common people are allegedly being shot for demanding their rights and for holding peaceful protests. We are fortunate that our lives are safe here and that we are living in a peaceful environment. We want the people of PoJK to be heard and to receive the rights they deserve. We hope they too can live in peace and dignity," she said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, alleged that Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir has remained under severe restrictions amid growing public resentment over governance and economic conditions.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, Khan alleged that PoJK has been under a siege, blockade and communication blackout since June 5, 2026. He claimed residents have faced shortages of essential supplies, including food, medicines and healthcare, while also alleging that security forces had occupied hospitals.

Khan further alleged that large-scale demonstrations had taken place in Muzaffarabad, where thousands of people protested against what he described as state repression, excessive use of force and the denial of basic rights.

He also claimed that security personnel opened fire on protesters on July 31 and August 1, resulting in multiple casualties and intensifying public anger.

As Jammu and Kashmir continues to witness expanding infrastructure, improved public services and a relatively peaceful environment following the abrogation of Article 370, residents and political voices in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue to raise concerns over governance, development, economic hardship and restrictions on civil liberties, highlighting the contrasting trajectories of the two regions over the past seven years. (ANI)

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