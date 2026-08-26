JKJAAC announces fresh protest calendar as discontent deepens across PoJK

Rawalakot [PoJK], August 26 (ANI): Protests against Pakistan's alleged denial of basic rights to the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) continued across the region despite a security crackdown and restrictions on the movement of essential supplies.

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Demonstrations continued in Rawalakot and other parts of PoJK, with protesters opposing restrictions allegedly imposed by Pakistani authorities on the supply of food, medicines, and other essential commodities.

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In a social media post, the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) alleged that vehicles carrying essential supplies were being stopped at Pattan.

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"Medicines and ration vehicles are being repeatedly stopped at the Pattan location. The worst aggression has been carried out by Israel inside Gaza. Shelling was carried out and entire villages were razed to the ground. But even there, food and medicines were not stopped," the committee said.

Addressing protesters at Hazrat Umar Farooq Chowk in Rawalakot, JKJAAC member Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri warned that continued restrictions could intensify the resistance.

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"The time for appeals has passed. The message you are giving us is not right. This will result in resistance," Kashmiri said.

"You have stopped our food and drinking water. Do you think that by doing this, we will simply leave this place and go away?" he added.

The JKJAAC, in a declaration issued after a meeting in Rawalakot on August 24, announced a fresh series of protests across PoJK beginning Wednesday. The committee has called for a peaceful wheel-jam and protest on Wednesday, followed by demonstrations on August 29 and a major protest march on August 30.

The committee has also demanded the release of detained activists, action on concerns related to education and healthcare, and an end to what it described as government pressure on the movement.

The latest mobilisation comes amid continuing tensions between the JKJAAC and the authorities in PoJK. The committee has maintained that its protests are aimed at securing public rights and addressing longstanding grievances, while the authorities have taken measures to restrict the demonstrations.

With the fresh protest programme beginning on Wednesday, further demonstrations are expected in Rawalakot and other parts of PoJK in the coming days. (ANI)

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