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Home / World / JKJAAC raises concerns over handling of protests in PoJK

JKJAAC raises concerns over handling of protests in PoJK

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ANI
Updated At : 01:37 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Muzaffarabad [PoJK], September 30 (ANI): The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has accused the Pakistan government of creating conditions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) similar to those prevailing in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, alleging that the administration's handling of protests and dissent could fuel further unrest in the region.

In a post on X, attributed to Qaiser Khan, the JKJAAC questioned whether the government's actions were pushing people towards militancy, while comparing the security situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the situation in PoJK.

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The group alleged that security forces in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been facing repeated attacks and claimed that administrative officials in the two provinces have struggled to contain the militant threat. It also referred to reports alleging the emergence of female suicide attackers in Balochistan.

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The JKJAAC further criticised Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, alleging that their statements and measures had failed to prevent militant attacks.

The post then turned to the situation in PoJK, where the group accused the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police of using excessive force against protesters and alleged arbitrary detentions, raids and coercive measures against civilians and journalists.

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Over the past several months, protests and clashes in different parts of the region have drawn attention to the relationship between authorities, security personnel and local residents. The situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) remains tense amid continuing differences between the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) and the regional administration. The dispute has centred on protests, law and order, governance and the government's response to public demands. The continuing disagreement has resulted in sharply different accounts from the two sides regarding the causes of unrest and the government's response. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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