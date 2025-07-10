New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) School of International Studies recently held a special discussion centered around Nalanda: How it Changed the World, the latest book by writer-diplomat Abhay K.

The event brought together scholars, diplomats, and students to reflect on the profound global impact of Nalanda Mahavihara, once the world's greatest center of learning.

Abhay K, who hails from Nalanda himself, shared his motivation behind writing the book. "First of all, a declaration: I come from Nalanda. As a writer, I felt a deep responsibility to tell the true history of Nalanda, a subject very close to my heart," he said. "I couldn't find a single book that tells the complete story in an articulate and powerful narrative."

The book explores Nalanda's remarkable contributions to disciplines such as mathematics, astronomy, medicine, philosophy, poetry, and more.

Abhay K emphasised how Nalanda's model of interdisciplinary learning, international faculty and student body, and robust academic infrastructure including hostels and libraries -- can serve as inspiration for modern institutions.

He also highlighted the recent revival of Nalanda University, with a new campus inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajgir in 2024.

"It became my duty to write this book, especially at a time when Nalanda is being revived," he said.

"Nalanda remains a mystery to many people who want to know what happened there, who taught, whether it was truly a university, and how it eventually declined. I have attempted to answer all these questions in this book. Interestingly, the journey began with two poems I wrote on Nalanda," said Abhay K.

The book also traces the spread of Buddhist philosophy from Nalanda to regions like China and Mongolia, and offers insights into the university's origins and strategic location in the Magadh kingdom.

Speaking at the event, Professor Kaushal Kumar Sharma, former Dean of the School of Social Sciences at JNU, noted: "The philosophy of Buddhism has spread, and this book talks about its origin and the locational significance of Nalanda during the Magadh era. It was a renowned kingdom that attracted philosophers, academicians, scientists, and mathematicians from far and wide."

The session underscored Nalanda's enduring influence on global thought and education, celebrating India's intellectual heritage and the revival of its ancient wisdom through literature, diplomacy, and scholarship. (ANI)

