Joe Biden set to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms

Washington, January 31

President Joe Biden is hosting ruling leader of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the White House on Monday as he looks for the gas-rich nation to step up once again to help the West as it faces the prospect of a European energy crunch if Russia further invades Ukraine.

Qatar played a central role in aiding last summer's US military evacuations of Afghan helpers and US citizen in Afghanistan, hosts the biggest American air base in the Middle East, and served as a go-between with the Taliban for the last three US administrations as they tried to wind down America's longest war. Now, with some 1,00,000 Russian troops massed at the Ukraine border, experts say Qatar — the world's second- biggest exporter of liquified natural gas — is eager to help Biden again but might only be able to offer limited assistance if Russia further disrupts the flow of energy supplies to Europe.

“Qatar sees this as an opportunity to further improve its relationship with the US after Afghanistan,” said Yesar Al-Maleki, an energy economist at the Middle East Institute in Washington. “But it is going to be very hard to do because there isn't excess supply.”

Qatar is already producing at full capacity with much of its supply under contract to Asia. Even if some Pacific allies of the US, including India, Japan and South Korea, are persuaded to divert some LNG orders it has contracted to Europe, it will only have a small impact in softening the blow, according to energy analysts. The White House said that Biden and Qatar's ruling emir would also use Monday's meeting to discuss Middle East security and the situation in Afghanistan, where humanitarian conditions have deteriorated in the aftermath of last year's US military withdrawal and Taliban takeover. — AP