Joe Biden to honour 9/11 victims

Washington, September 11

President Joe Biden is set to mark the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the Pentagon, a year after he ended the long and costly war in Afghanistan that the US and allies launched in response to the terror attacks.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Biden will recognise the impact the 2001 attacks had on the US and the world and honour the nearly 3,000 people killed that day when al-Qaeda hijackers took control of commercial planes and crashed them into New York’s World Trade Centre, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. — AP

Was scared to death, recalls jill