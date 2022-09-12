Joe Biden to honour 9/11 victims

Washington, September 11
President Joe Biden is set to mark the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the Pentagon, a year after he ended the long and costly war in Afghanistan that the US and allies launched in response to the terror attacks.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Biden will recognise the impact the 2001 attacks had on the US and the world and honour the nearly 3,000 people killed that day when al-Qaeda hijackers took control of commercial planes and crashed them into New York’s World Trade Centre, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. — AP
Was scared to death, recalls jill
- When Jill Biden realised that terrorists had attacked America on Sept 11, 2001, her husband, Joe, wasn’t the only loved one whose safety she worried about
- She recalled being “scared to death” that her sister Bonny Jacobs, a United Airlines flight attendant, was on one of the four hijacked airplanes that were flown into New York’s World Trade Centre, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field
- After learning that she was safe, she said she went straight to Bonny’s house
