Joe Biden’s ancestral hometown prepares warm Irish welcome

Ballina, April 8

Joe Blewitt is just about the busiest man in Ballina. His phone rings constantly with calls from locals and the world’s media as he prepares to welcome a relative — US President Joe Biden.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Ireland next week, with a stop in Ballina, the town from which one of his great-great grandfathers left for the United States in 1850. Blewitt, a distant cousin who first met Biden when he came to town as Vice-President in 2016, said the US leader pledged to return once he’d won the presidency.

President’s great grandfathers left for us in 1850 US President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Ireland for a trip next week, with a stop in Ballina

Ballina is the town from which one of his great-great grandfathers left for the United States in 1850

President Biden will also visit Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday and Wednesday during the trip

“He said, I’m going to come back and sure to God he’s going to come back to Ballina. His Irish roots are really deep in his heart,” said the 43-year-old plumber, among Biden’s relatives invited to the White House for St Patrick’s Day last month. Blewitt says it was a “surreal” experience that included a private meeting with the president. “He’s a people’s person. He loves meeting the Irish people,” said Blewitt, who shares Biden’s high forehead.

Buildings are getting a new coat of paint and the American flag is being hung at shopfronts in Ballina, a bustling agricultural town of about 10,000 at the mouth of the river Moy in western Ireland that proclaims itself the nation’s “salmon capital.” There’s already a mural of a beaming Biden, erected in 2020 in the centre of the town.

Many people from Ballina and surrounding County Mayo moved to Pennsylvania in the 19th century. Ballina is twinned with Scranton, Biden’s hometown. “I wouldn’t think there’s a family in Ballina that doesn’t have someone, some connection with the States,” said Anthony Heffernan, owner of Heffernan’s Fine Foods, where Biden had lunch with local relatives during his 2016 visit.

“It was a fantastic day for Ballina,” Heffernan recalled. “He was very keen to talk about the town — how it was, and how it is now. He was really connected with the area.” The White House says Biden will visit Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday and Wednesday to mark 25 years since the Good Friday peace accord, before heading south to the Republic of Ireland, where he will address the Dublin parliament.

In Ballina, he’s due to deliver a speech on Friday in front of the 19th-century cathedral, which local lore says was built partly using bricks supplied by his great-great-great grandfather, Edward Blewitt, a brickmaker and civil engineer.

The Irish Family History Centre says Biden “is among the most Irish’ of all US Presidents” — 10 of his 16 great-great grandparents were from the Emerald Isle. All of them left for the US during the great famine of the mid-19th century, which killed an estimated 1 million people. — AP