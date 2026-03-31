Jordan Armed Forces: Four Iranian missiles intercepted, destroyed

Amman [Jordan], March 31 (ANI/WAM): Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army announced Iran targeted the Kingdom's territory with four missiles in the past 24 hours.

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In a statement, carried by Jordan news agency (Petra), the JAF's Military Media Directorate at the General Command confirmed the Royal Jordanian Air Force intercepted and professionally destroyed all four missiles.

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In turn, the media spokesperson for Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced the relevant units responded to 17 reports of falling debris and projectiles in the past 24 hours.

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The spokesperson noted no injuries resulted from these incidents, though some material damage occurred. (ANI/WAM)

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