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Home / World / Jordan intercepts 3 Iranian missiles; Kuwait reports strike on power and water plant

Jordan intercepts 3 Iranian missiles; Kuwait reports strike on power and water plant

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ANI
Updated At : 10:53 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Amman [Jordan], July 19 (ANI): Jordan's military intercepted three of four Iranian missiles on Sunday, while the fourth fell in a remote area in the country's south without causing casualties or damage, Al Jazeera reported, citing Jordan's state news agency. Warning sirens also sounded in the capital, Amman, as regional tensions continued following Iranian attacks across the Gulf.

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The developments came after the US Embassy in Amman issued a security alert advising American citizens to avoid the airport and seaport in Aqaba because of "a specific and credible threat."

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"We strongly advise all Americans to refrain from travelling to either the airport or seaport. Continue to follow all Jordanian authorities' security directives," the US embassy said in a statement on social media.

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The embassy added, "US Embassy Amman continues to advise all Americans to avoid travel to military bases in Jordan."

However, Al Jazeera reported that Jordanian authorities said no evacuation orders had been issued for Aqaba's airport or seaport and that both facilities were operating normally.

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Jordanian government spokesperson Mohammad al-Momani said, "No potential threats have been recorded by the relevant Jordanian authorities in the past few hours," adding that Jordanian authorities "have not issued any evacuation orders" for the airport or seaport in Aqaba.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that Kuwaiti authorities said a power generation and water desalination plant was attacked by Iran for the second time in two days, causing a fire in parts of the facility.

"As a result of the heinous Iranian aggression on Kuwait, a power and water distillation plant - for the second time in two days - has been subjected to an attack that caused a fire in some facilities of the station," Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said in a post on X.

The ministry said firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze. In a separate statement, it said the fire affected a large number of electricity generation units at the facility.

According to Al Jazeera, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah visited injured citizens at Al-Adan Hospital, accompanied by Health Minister Ahmad Abdulwahab al-Awadhi. A government statement said the prime minister "checked on their health" and assessed the level of medical care being provided.

The statement added that the prime minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to monitoring the condition of the wounded as Iranian missile and drone attacks on Kuwait continued. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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