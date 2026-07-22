DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Jordan intercepts Iranian missiles over port city of Aqaba amid West Asia escalation

Jordan intercepts Iranian missiles over port city of Aqaba amid West Asia escalation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:18 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Amman [Jordan], July 22 (ANI): Tensions in West Asia spiralled further on Wednesday as a host of missile strikes and military offensives across the region cast a shadow over talks in Pakistan aimed at salvaging a failed interim truce.

Advertisement

Air defence sirens went off in the Jordanian port city of Aqaba, even as Washington and Tehran continued to trade aerial bombardments.

Advertisement

According to the Jordanian military, four missiles launched in the Iranian strike were intercepted, while two others landed in "uninhabited areas".

Advertisement

Concurrently, the United States stated that it had concluded its 11th consecutive night of military strikes targeting Iranian assets, even as officials in Tehran made efforts to reactivate talks via meetings hosted in Pakistan.

Eyewitness footage filmed from the nearby Israeli city of Eilat showed thick plumes of smoke rising over Aqaba. Across Iran, anti-aircraft systems were deployed around the capital city of Tehran. Iranian official media outlet IRNA reported blast sounds across multiple regions, including Bushehr, East Azerbaijan, Hamadan, Hormozgan, Khuzestan, and Sistan and Baluchistan.

Advertisement

American military authorities confirmed that their bombardment focused on target locations, including aircraft hangars and drone storage sites.

The fresh wave of military actions comes shortly after Iranian forces targeted a commercial vessel in the strategic waterway on Tuesday, compelling the onboard crew to evacuate.

Furthermore, Tehran maintained its offensive against regional American allies, directing strikes towards targets in Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait.

Prior to the latest bombardment, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni held talks in Pakistan in an attempt to make a diplomatic push.

However, significant uncertainty remains regarding what terms could successfully halt the ongoing hostilities, which have increasingly concentrated on controlling the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime corridor for global energy shipments.

Delivering remarks from the Oval Office on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump offered a stern assessment regarding potential talks, stating that Washington had "no interest in meeting".

He further indicated that American forces could soon direct strikes towards an Iranian area situated close to one of Tehran's primary uranium enrichment facilities.

A day prior, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi fighters opened another escalation point against Saudi Arabia, declaring a maritime blockade against the country and posing a direct challenge to international trade and global petroleum distribution.

With traffic through the Strait of Hormuz effectively halted, Riyadh has been forced to depend on an overland pipeline network leading to the Red Sea to export its oil reserves to international markets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts