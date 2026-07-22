Jordan intercepts Iranian missiles over port city of Aqaba amid West Asia escalation

Amman [Jordan], July 22 (ANI): Tensions in West Asia spiralled further on Wednesday as a host of missile strikes and military offensives across the region cast a shadow over talks in Pakistan aimed at salvaging a failed interim truce.

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Air defence sirens went off in the Jordanian port city of Aqaba, even as Washington and Tehran continued to trade aerial bombardments.

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According to the Jordanian military, four missiles launched in the Iranian strike were intercepted, while two others landed in "uninhabited areas".

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Concurrently, the United States stated that it had concluded its 11th consecutive night of military strikes targeting Iranian assets, even as officials in Tehran made efforts to reactivate talks via meetings hosted in Pakistan.

Eyewitness footage filmed from the nearby Israeli city of Eilat showed thick plumes of smoke rising over Aqaba. Across Iran, anti-aircraft systems were deployed around the capital city of Tehran. Iranian official media outlet IRNA reported blast sounds across multiple regions, including Bushehr, East Azerbaijan, Hamadan, Hormozgan, Khuzestan, and Sistan and Baluchistan.

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American military authorities confirmed that their bombardment focused on target locations, including aircraft hangars and drone storage sites.

The fresh wave of military actions comes shortly after Iranian forces targeted a commercial vessel in the strategic waterway on Tuesday, compelling the onboard crew to evacuate.

Furthermore, Tehran maintained its offensive against regional American allies, directing strikes towards targets in Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait.

Prior to the latest bombardment, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni held talks in Pakistan in an attempt to make a diplomatic push.

However, significant uncertainty remains regarding what terms could successfully halt the ongoing hostilities, which have increasingly concentrated on controlling the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime corridor for global energy shipments.

Delivering remarks from the Oval Office on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump offered a stern assessment regarding potential talks, stating that Washington had "no interest in meeting".

He further indicated that American forces could soon direct strikes towards an Iranian area situated close to one of Tehran's primary uranium enrichment facilities.

A day prior, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi fighters opened another escalation point against Saudi Arabia, declaring a maritime blockade against the country and posing a direct challenge to international trade and global petroleum distribution.

With traffic through the Strait of Hormuz effectively halted, Riyadh has been forced to depend on an overland pipeline network leading to the Red Sea to export its oil reserves to international markets. (ANI)

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