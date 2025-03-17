DT
PT
Home / World / Journalist arrested in Israel over social media posts praising Hamas, terrorists

Journalist arrested in Israel over social media posts praising Hamas, terrorists

Israeli authorities arrested a journalist accused of inciting and supporting terror, the Israeli Police announced on Monday.
ANI
Updated At : 11:41 PM Mar 17, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 17 (ANI/TPS): Israeli authorities arrested a journalist accused of inciting and supporting terror, the Israeli Police announced on Monday.

The suspect, Latifa Abdel-Latif, a reporter and cameraman for the UNFPA Palestine channel, is accused of posting content that supports and praises terrorist organizations, including Hamas on social media.

One post featured a video of the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar speaking about martyrdom which was titled, "He wanted to die a martyr's death."

Another post featured a photo of Izz al-Din al-Masalma, who killed a 12-year-old boy in a shooting attack on an Israeli bus in December. Two other people were injured in that attack.

Another post included a photo of the body of terrorist Hassan Qatani wrapped in a green Hamas flag, with the caption, "Raise the camera on your shoulders and document the situation. You are leaving with burdens that you can no longer carry." Qatani was one of two terrorists who killed British national Leah (Lucy) Dee and two of her daughters in a 2023 drive-by shooting.

Abdel-Latif has more than 209,000 followers on Instagram. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

