Sindh [Pakistan] July 2 (ANI) The family of Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) Central Executive Member and spokesperson Mansoor Ahmed (Hab) has alleged that more than a dozen armed, masked men raided their former residence in Larkana, Sindh, threatening the family and warning the exiled activist to abandon his political activities.

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In a press release, JSFM stated that according to the family, between 10 and 12 unidentified men with concealed faces entered their former home in CMC Old Staff Colony, Larkana, at around 11 PM. They allegedly searched the house, intimidated those present and subjected them to psychological harassment.

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Mansoor Ahmed Hab's father said the intruders discovered that the family had moved from the residence some time ago. Before leaving, the men allegedly instructed the current occupants to convey a message to Mansoor Ahmed Hab, who is based in London, warning him to stop his political activities, which they claimed were "against our policies."

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The family further alleged that the men threatened "severe consequences" for the entire family if Hab continued his political activism. They also allegedly claimed that Hab's cousin, Muhammad Ayoub Hab, was in their custody and warned that they could target the entire family without requiring any warrant.

Following the alleged raid, the family said they have been living in constant fear and psychological distress. They believe they are being targeted solely because of Mansoor Ahmed Hab's peaceful political activities and advocacy for the rights of the Sindhi people.

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The family also expressed concern over the fate of Muhammad Ayoub Hab, who they say was forcibly abducted on June 9, 2026, from Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. According to relatives, he has been associated with the JSFM for the past three years, and his whereabouts remain unknown, raising fears of an enforced disappearance.

The family has appealed to international human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), and the United Nations, to investigate the allegations and help protect Mansoor Ahmed Hab. (ANI)

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