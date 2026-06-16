JSFM condemns crackdown on BYC leaders, voices solidarity with Baloch nation

London [UK], June 16 (ANI): The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has denounced what it describes as continued state repression, political targeting, arbitrary detentions, and human rights violations against leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), including Mahrang Baloch, Bebo Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Sibghatullah Shah Baloch, and several other detained activists.

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In a statement, JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro alleged that Pakistani state institutions are using intimidation and coercive measures to suppress Baloch political activists, human rights advocates, and representatives of the Baloch national movement. He said the treatment of Mahrang Baloch and other BYC leaders runs contrary to internationally accepted standards on human rights, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and political participation.

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The statement further expressed concern over what JSFM described as shrinking prospects for justice for political activists and leaders of marginalised nationalities in Pakistan. It claimed that the involvement of state institutions, particularly the military and intelligence agencies, in political matters has raised questions about the independence and impartiality of the country's judicial system, making it difficult for Baloch political prisoners and nationalist leaders to obtain fair treatment.

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JSFM also reiterated the Sindhi nation's solidarity with the Baloch people, stating that communities in Sindh and Balochistan have long faced challenges such as enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, political persecution, and other alleged human rights abuses. The organisation said it views the Baloch struggle for justice and rights as closely connected to its own aspirations.

The movement called on international bodies, including the United Nations, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and other human rights organisations, to take notice of the situation and address allegations of arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, and rights violations involving BYC leaders and the wider Baloch population.

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JSFM further urged global institutions to support independent investigations into the human rights situation in Pakistan and to encourage accountability for alleged violations of international human rights obligations. It stressed the need for measures that ensure justice, protection, and the safeguarding of fundamental freedoms for oppressed communities.

Reaffirming its support for the Baloch nation, Mahrang Baloch, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, and other political detainees, JSFM said it would continue advocating for the national, democratic, and human rights of people in Sindh and Balochistan. (ANI)

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