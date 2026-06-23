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Home / World / JSFM condemns life imprisonment of Mahrang Baloch, calls for protection of human rights

JSFM condemns life imprisonment of Mahrang Baloch, calls for protection of human rights

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ANI
Updated At : 01:18 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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London [UK], June 23 (ANI): The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has strongly condemned the reported life imprisonment sentence handed down to prominent Baloch human rights activist Dr Mahrang Baloch and Sagbatullah Baloch by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan.

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According to reports, the two were sentenced in connection with a protest case dating back to 2024.

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In a statement issued on Monday, JSFM described the verdict as a serious blow to democratic values, freedom of expression, and the rights of political activists. The organisation alleged that the continued targeting of human rights defenders and peaceful campaigners reflects an increasing crackdown on dissent.

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JSFM said that the imprisonment of Dr Mahrang Baloch represents "a tragic day for human rights and justice," adding that the criminalisation of peaceful political activism only deepens mistrust and suffering. The group stated that Dr Mahrang Baloch has emerged as a prominent voice against enforced disappearances, alleged human rights violations, and state repression in Balochistan.

According to the statement, silencing activists through legal action or imprisonment will not resolve the longstanding grievances raised by sections of the Baloch population. JSFM argued that peaceful political expression should be protected rather than prosecuted.

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The organisation also expressed solidarity with Dr Mahrang Baloch, Sagbatullah Baloch, their families, and others it described as campaigning peacefully for justice, dignity, and human rights. It rejected what it called the use of coercive measures against political activists and urged authorities to uphold international human rights standards and fundamental freedoms.

Reaffirming its position, JSFM said it remains committed to the principles of freedom, justice, human dignity, and the rights of all nations to live free from fear, oppression, and political persecution.

The reported sentencing has drawn reactions from advocacy groups and political organisations, with calls for greater protection of civil liberties and the rights of human rights defenders. The case is expected to remain under close watch as rights groups continue to monitor developments surrounding political activism and judicial proceedings in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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