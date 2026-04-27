JSFM Seminar in London marks GM Syed Anniversary, calls for self-determination and release of political prisoners

London [UK], April 27 (ANI): A seminar titled "G.M. Syed - Leader of Oppressed Nations" was held in London by the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement on the occasion of the 31st death anniversary of GM Syed, according to a JSFM press release.

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The event brought together participants from Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtun, and Kashmiri communities, with additional speakers joining virtually from the United States and Canada. Proceedings began with the national anthem of Sindhudesh, followed by a traditional reception ceremony in which guests were presented with Ajraks as a mark of cultural respect.

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The seminar featured addresses by several speakers, including JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro, Maqbool Halepoto, Zulfiqar Ali Khwaja, Qambar Malik Baloch, Hidayat Bhutto, Hafeez Baloch, Javed Khattak, Jasim Baloch, Sardar Amjad Yousaf, Syed Alam Mehsud, Sarang Hyder, Imdad Ali Odho, Barkhana Afghan, and Mansoor Hub.

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According to the JSFM press release, speakers paid tribute to G.M. Syed, highlighting his political legacy and struggle. They noted that on March 31, 1973, he presented the idea of Sindhudesh's independence and remained committed to it throughout his life. The speakers emphasised that he consistently advocated for the rights of Sindhis, Baloch, Pashtuns, Saraikis, Kashmiris, and the people of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), whom they described as politically oppressed, while also promoting ideals of human unity, global peace, and progress.

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The speakers further stated that G.M. Syed worked alongside leaders such as Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Abdul Samad Achakzai, Makhdoom Riaz Hashmi, and Muhammad Hussain Anqa in efforts aimed at securing unity, freedom, and rights for marginalised communities. Participants reiterated their commitment to his ideology.

At the conclusion of the seminar, several resolutions were adopted. These included calls for recognition of the right to self-determination for Sindh, Balochistan, Pashtunistan, Saraikistan, PoJK, and PoGB; demands for the withdrawal of what was described as "Punjabi domination"; and appeals for referendums under the supervision of the United Nations. The participants also called for UN monitoring of the situation and oversight of any transfer of authority to local populations.

The resolutions further demanded an immediate end to military operations in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, PoJK, and PoGB, along with legal action in international courts over alleged human rights violations. The release of all missing persons and political prisoners was also urged, including individuals such as Ali Wazir, Mahrang Baloch, associates of Nasim Baloch, Ustad Waheed Qambar, Talib Laghari, Sohail Bhatti, and Ayub Kandhro. Additionally, participants called for the withdrawal of arrest warrants against Manzoor Pashteen, chairman of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement. (ANI)

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