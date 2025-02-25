Sann [Pakistan], February 25 (ANI): In an appeal, Shafi Burfat, the Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, presented a compelling case for the independence of Sindhudesh to the United Nations and the international community. In the published statement, Burfat began by highlighting the ongoing systemic exploitation, oppression, and cultural destruction that the Sindhi people have faced under the control of Pakistan.

He emphasised the unlawful occupation of Sindh's natural resources, particularly the illegal diversion of water from the Indus River by Punjab, which has led to a humanitarian crisis in the region. According to Burfat, the unlawful appropriation of Sindh's water, in violation of the 1945 Sindh-Punjab Agreement, has turned once-prosperous agricultural land into a barren desert, contributing to widespread poverty, hunger, and social devastation.

Burfat also highlighted the large-scale seizure of Sindh's agricultural lands and the ongoing demographic manipulation aimed at turning Sindhis into a minority in their own homeland. He described how millions of acres of Sindh's land have been forcibly taken over by the military under the so-called "Green Pakistan" project, displacing Sindhi farmers and villagers. This, he argued, was part of a deliberate effort to change the region's ethnic composition, undermining Sindh's national identity and historical autonomy.

Advertisement

The Chairman also raised concerns about the systematic exploitation of Sindh's vast natural resources, including oil, gas, and minerals. Despite the wealth generated from these resources, Burfat pointed out that Sindh's people continue to suffer from extreme poverty while outsiders benefit from their labor. He criticised the deliberate destruction of Sindh's education system and the elimination of economic opportunities for the Sindhi people, exacerbating their socio-economic struggles.

On the cultural front, Burfat condemned the Pakistani state's persistent attempts to erase Sindhi language, history, and culture. He accused the government of systematically undermining the Sindhi identity through the imposition of other languages in educational institutions and the distortion of historical records. Furthermore, Burfat warned of the grave environmental and health risks posed by Pakistan's nuclear activities in Sindh. He alleged that the Pakistani military has been using parts of Sindh as storage sites for nuclear weapons and radioactive waste, without the consent of the Sindhi people, creating severe long-term consequences for the local population.

Advertisement

In his appeal to the United Nations and the international community, Burfat demanded that Sindh's right to independence be recognised under international law. He called for intervention to end Pakistan's illegal occupation of Sindh's land, resources, and water, and urged for a United Nations-supervised referendum to allow the Sindhi people to determine their political future. Burfat concluded by asserting that Sindh's struggle for freedom was not just a regional issue, but a fight for justice, democracy, and human rights. He urged the international community to act immediately to prevent further oppression and to support the liberation of Sindhudesh, ensuring a future where the Sindhi people can live with dignity and freedom. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)