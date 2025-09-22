DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / JSMM Chairman urges UN to hold Pakistan accountable for rights abuses, ethnic oppression

JSMM Chairman urges UN to hold Pakistan accountable for rights abuses, ethnic oppression

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:10 PM Sep 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Frankfurt [Germany], September 22 (ANI): With the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly currently underway, Shafi Burfat, the Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has released an open letter demanding global attention toward Pakistan's treatment of its ethnic minorities and national movements.

Advertisement

In the letter, Burfat has accused Pakistan of being built on religious manipulation and using it to oppress historical nations such as the Sindhis, Baloch, Pashtuns, Saraikis, and Brahuis. He has claimed that these communities have been politically sidelined, economically exploited, and culturally erased for decades.

According to Burfat, Pakistan's power structures, including the military, intelligence services, and diplomatic corps are overwhelmingly controlled by ethnic Punjabis, creating an imbalance that leaves other nations under effective occupation. He has described this as a modern form of slavery.

Advertisement

The letter also outlines serious allegations of enforced disappearances, torture, and state-sponsored violence against political activists, journalists, and civil society members. Burfat has highlighted how voices of dissent are often labeled as terrorists and silenced through brutal means.

He also condemns what he sees as the deliberate erasure of indigenous cultures, including native languages and historical identities. Burfat has further accused the Pakistani state of supporting religious extremism and terrorism, both within its borders and in the region, to serve its political goals.

Advertisement

In his appeal to world leaders, Burfat urges the United Nations to reconsider Pakistan's participation in global platforms without accountability. He believes that allowing Pakistan to speak at such forums without scrutiny only legitimises oppression.

The letter makes two key demands: first, that the international community recognise the right to self-determination for Pakistan's historical nations; and second, that freedom movements not be dismissed or labeled as terrorist organisations. Burfat has also called for legal proceedings in international courts against those responsible for what he describes as ongoing atrocities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts