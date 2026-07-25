JSMM chief Burfat calls for greater political mobilisation, reiterates demand for independent Sindhudesh

Frankfurt [Germany], July 25 (ANI): Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) Chairman Shafi Burfat has reiterated his demand for an independent Sindhudesh, alleging that Sindh is facing political, economic and cultural marginalisation within Pakistan.

Advertisement

In a statement issued, Burfat described Sindh as being under "colonial occupation" and urged Sindhis across the world to unite behind the movement for self-determination.

Advertisement

Burfat claimed that Sindh's natural resources, including its rivers, coastline, minerals and agricultural land, were being systematically exploited, while its historical identity, language and culture were under sustained pressure.

Advertisement

He alleged that the province was experiencing political suppression, demographic changes and economic exploitation, which, according to him, threatened Sindh's national identity.

The JSMM leader urged Sindhi intellectuals, students, workers, farmers, journalists and members of the global Sindhi diaspora to recognise what he termed the "reality of national subjugation" and organise themselves politically.

Advertisement

He said only a united movement based on the ideology of Sindhi nationalist leader GM Syed could safeguard Sindh's future and restore what he described as its historical sovereignty.

Burfat further accused Pakistan's establishment of pursuing policies aimed at increasing military control over Sindh through land acquisitions and resource management.

He also alleged that efforts were being made to weaken the Sindhi language, culture and historical heritage while encouraging divisions within Sindhi society along tribal, regional and political lines.

He criticised religious groups, parliamentary nationalist parties and other political organisations that, according to him, had failed to oppose these developments, alleging that they were indirectly strengthening the state's position instead of addressing what he described as Sindh's core political issue.

Calling for intensified political activism, Burfat urged supporters to expand their campaign through public mobilisation, international advocacy and digital platforms.

He appealed to Sindhis living in Pakistan, India and other countries to strengthen the movement through peaceful political, ideological and diplomatic efforts.

Reaffirming JSMM's long-standing position, Burfat concluded by urging Sindhis to unite under the leadership and ideology of GM Syed, asserting that the movement for an independent Sindhudesh remained the only path to securing Sindh's political future and preserving its identity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)