JSMM chief slams sanctions and tariffs, calls them failure of global diplomacy

ANI
Updated At : 01:30 PM Sep 08, 2025 IST
Frankfurt [Germany], September 8 (ANI): Shafi Burfat, Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has sharply criticised the global reliance on sanctions and tariffs, describing them as a failure of diplomacy and a growing threat to international peace and security.

In a statement issued in Frankfurt, Burfat said sanctions and tariffs, increasingly used by powerful states to exert pressure, highlight the erosion of humanitarian and principled politics in today's world.

"Traditionally, diplomacy was the cornerstone of international engagement, built on dialogue, negotiation, and compromise. But today, coercion has replaced dialogue," he said.

He argued that sanctions, often justified under the pretext of promoting peace or human rights, inflict disproportionate suffering on civilian populations without achieving genuine reforms. Similarly, tariffs, imposed in the name of national interest, disrupt global trade, weaken trust, and fuel new economic rivalries. Both, he warned, undermine the spirit of international cooperation.

Burfat further said that this trend threatens the multilateral order established after the Second World War. He noted that International institutions like the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation, he noted, were created to prevent unilateral coercive measures, yet their authority is being eroded.

"The weaponisation of economic tools by powerful states exposes structural inequalities and leaves smaller nations vulnerable, perpetuating instability," he added.

Calling for a revival of principled diplomacy, Burfat stressed the urgent need to rebuild trust among nations, strengthen multilateral institutions, and reaffirm justice, equality, and mutual respect as guiding values of international politics.

Highlighting the issue of national liberation, Burfat said historic nations across the world remain trapped in multinational states where they face systemic oppression, cultural erasure, and denial of rights.

"The liberation of nations suffering under coercion and exploitation must be embraced as a success of global diplomacy, not its failure," he said. Concluding his statement, Burfat reaffirmed JSMM's stance, declaring, "The liberation of Sindhudesh from Pakistan's subjugation is essential for global peace and regional stability." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

