DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / JSMM Issues urgent international appeal over 65% pension cuts in Sindh

JSMM Issues urgent international appeal over 65% pension cuts in Sindh

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:25 PM Sep 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Frankfurt [Germany], September 29 (ANI): The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) has issued an urgent international appeal addressing a severe crisis affecting Sindh's pensioners. The appeal is directed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, global leaders, human rights organisations, and the international community. It was made by Shafi Burfat, Chairman of JSMM, on behalf of the Sindhi people.

Advertisement

JSMM reports that the Pakistani federal and Sindh provincial governments have imposed a harsh policy slashing pensions by 65%, a move described as a deliberate economic assault targeting elderly pensioners and their dependents. The organisation warns that this drastic pension cut threatens the survival, dignity, and well-being of thousands of retired employees who rely solely on their pensions for basic necessities such as food, medicine, and shelter.

According to JSMM, this policy constitutes a gross violation of fundamental human rights, including those enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. They describe the pension reduction as state-engineered economic persecution and collective punishment of a vulnerable population, pushing many into hunger, poverty, and extreme distress.

Advertisement

In their appeal, JSMM demanded the immediate launch of an independent international inquiry by the United Nations and recognised human rights organisations to investigate the pension cuts and the processes behind their implementation. They called for the immediate suspension and full reversal of the 65% pension deduction, insisting that pensions be restored in full and without any conditions.

JSMM also demanded urgent social and humanitarian relief, including food assistance and emergency income support, to aid families severely impacted by the pension cuts. Furthermore, they called for a transparent investigation into the legality of the policy, with full accountability and compensation ensured for pensioners whose rights have been violated.

Advertisement

JSMM warned that if these demands are not met promptly, they will escalate peaceful international protests, including planned demonstrations outside major international institutions such as the United Nations headquarters in Geneva. These actions aim to raise global awareness and exert pressure on authorities to reverse the damaging policy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts