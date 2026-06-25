JSMM urges UN to pressure Pakistan on Sindhudesh referendum

Frankfurt [Germany] June 25 (ANI): The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), led by Shafi Burfat, has appealed to the United Nations and the international community to exert political and diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to hold an internationally supervised referendum on the future and independence of Sindhudesh.

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In a post shared on X, JSMM stated that it would seek diplomatic engagement with governments, international organisations, lawmakers, scholars, media outlets and human rights groups to build support for what it described as a peaceful and democratic resolution of the Sindhudesh issue. The initiative will be coordinated through JSMM's International Diplomatic Committee.

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According to the statement, JSMM maintains that Sindh represents the historical homeland of the Sindhi nation and the cradle of the ancient Indus Civilisation. It argues that the people of Sindh should be allowed to determine their political future through a referendum conducted under the supervision of the United Nations and representatives of the broader international community.

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The organisation said it would approach governments, including those of the United States, India, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, China, Japan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Israel, Qatar and Turkiye, urging them to support its demand through diplomatic channels.

JSMM stated that an internationally supervised referendum would provide a peaceful mechanism for addressing what it described as the political aspirations of the Sindhi nation while helping to avoid violence and humanitarian suffering. It further argued that the issue should be viewed within the framework of international law, democratic principles and the right of people to self-determination.

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The group also said that if Pakistan declined to hold such a referendum, it would continue seeking political, diplomatic and moral support from the international community for what it described as the Sindhi nation's struggle for national freedom.

Concluding the statement, Burfat said that the future course of the issue depended on Pakistan's willingness to resolve it through democratic means. (ANI)

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