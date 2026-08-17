Frankfurt [Germany], August 17 (ANI): Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) Shafi Burfat has condemned the alleged arrest and enforced disappearance of Sindhi political activist Arzoo Sindhi, saying she committed no crime by congratulating the people of India on their Independence Day.

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In a statement, Burfat alleged that Arzoo Sindhi, a prominent political activist and leader of the women's wing of the Jeay Sindh Mahaz, was taken into custody by state agencies after she posted Independence Day greetings to Indians on August 15 and displayed the Indian and Jeay Sindh flags.

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Burfat described the alleged detention as a violation of fundamental rights, arguing that expressing goodwill towards the people of another country should not be treated as a criminal act. He said political activists must be allowed to express their views peacefully without fear of arrest, intimidation or disappearance.

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He also highlighted the longstanding historical and cultural links between Sindh and India, referring to shared civilisational heritage, language, literature, music, trade and migration. Burfat said the partition of the Indian subcontinent did not erase the cultural connections between Sindhis living on either side of the border.

Rejecting the portrayal of India and its people as permanent adversaries, Burfat called for greater peace, friendship and cultural engagement between the peoples of Sindh and India. He maintained that contemporary political boundaries cannot erase centuries of social and civilizational ties.

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Burfat urged authorities to immediately produce Arzoo Sindhi before a court, provide her access to legal counsel and allow her family to establish contact with her. He further appealed to the United Nations, international human rights organisations and other relevant bodies to seek information about her alleged detention and ensure her safety.

The JSMM chairman said the case should be viewed as a wider issue concerning freedom of expression, political dissent and the protection of women activists. He called for Arzoo Sindhi to be released or publicly produced without delay, while demanding guarantees for her physical safety and access to legal representation. (ANI)

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