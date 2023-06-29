JuD offshoots not allowed to collect animal hides

Lahore, June 28
Pakistan’s Punjab provincial government on Wednesday issued a list of 84 banned organisations prohibited from collecting sacrificial animal hides during Eid ul-Adha, including 10 so-called charity offshoots of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) headed by Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.
Eid ul-Adha, also called the festival of sacrifice, will be celebrated on Thursday. Pakistanis are expected to sacrifice millions of animals and terror groups disguised as charities collect animal hides and sell them to raise funds.
The Home Department of Pakistan’s Punjab province published a notification with a list of 84 organisations with a warning that those providing any financial assistance (cash or sacrificial animal hides) to these banned organisations will be booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
