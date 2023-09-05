Judge hearing Imran's bail plea goes on leave

PTI

Islamabad, September 4

A special court judge, who has been hearing bail pleas of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets, has gone on leave until September 8, according to reports on Monday.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain had on Saturday postponed till Monday the hearing of post-arrest bail applications of Khan and Qureshi since the validity of the special court was under scrutiny in the Islamabad High Court.

On Monday, when Imran’s legal team arrived on the court premises, they found that Judge Zulqarnain was on leavedue to his wife’s illness, a media report mentioned.

Subsequently, the team reached the courtroom of Judge Raja Javad Abbas and urged him to hear the plea but the judge replied that he could not hear the case as he was not the duty judge.

