Advertisement
Home / World / JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman offers to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan to ease border tensions

ANI
Updated At : 07:00 AM Oct 15, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday offered to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan to help reduce tensions, days after deadly border clashes heightened friction between the two countries, Dawn reported.

On Sunday, 23 Pakistani troops were killed, while more than 200 Taliban and affiliated militants were killed in fighting that erupted along the border following an attack from the Afghan side, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR said that clashes began "on the night of Oct 11/12, 2025, after Afghan Taliban and Fitna-al-Khawarij launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan, along the Pak-Afghan border." The term Fitna-al-Khawarij is used by the state to refer to militants associated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"In the past, I played a role in reducing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and I can do it now, too," Fazl told reporters in Islamabad, Dawn reported.

The JUI-F chief, who is the only Pakistani political leader to have met Taliban supreme leader Shaikh Hibatullah, is known to hold influence among the Afghan Taliban.

"I have been in contact with the Afghan leadership, and they want to resolve the issues through understanding," he said.

Fazl noted that with a ceasefire now in place between Pakistan and Afghanistan, both sides should avoid blame and work towards peace. "Both countries should try to cool things down instead of provoking each other, including on social media," he added.

Speaking further, Fazl said Afghanistan's intelligence and military capabilities were still developing. He stressed that Pakistan should consider the broader consequences of any military escalation.

"Pakistan has a world-class army and capability. Our state should think whether opening a western front is somehow the right war strategy at this time," the JUI chief maintained, according to Dawn.

The increased activity of armed groups inside Pakistan since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 has remained a consistent source of tension between the two neighbours. Pakistan has accused the TTP of operating from within Afghan territory, while the Taliban government denies the charge, asserting that "no one can use Afghan soil against any country."

As Dawn reported, Afghanistan had previously assured Pakistan that it would not permit any terrorist group to operate from its territory against Islamabad. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

